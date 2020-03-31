WWE Confirms Andrade Will Miss WrestleMania 36 Due to Injury, Changes WrestleMania Match

Though the news broke late last week, WWE officially confirmed on this week's Monday Night Raw that United States Champion Andrade had suffered a rib injury and would not take part in the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 36. On Raw this week Zelina Vega announced Andrade's injury, then said she had access to the "hottest young talent" in the company. She then introduced his replacement, NXT's Austin Theory, ahead of a six-man tag match involving the pair and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens and The Street Profits.

Shortly after the match WWE confirmed Theory would take Andrade's place.

This weekend's tag match will mark Theory's WrestleMania debut. At just 22-years-old he signed with the company as a promising rising star after noticeable runs in EVOLVE and WWN. He made his NXT television debut back in December by challenging Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship, though he came up short. Since then he's beaten Joaquin Wilde and Isaiah Scott on NXT while losing to Tommaso Ciampa and Tyler Breeze.

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped. According to new reports on Monday, WrestleMania's total run time (including pre-shows) will add up to more than eight hours.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg) NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz) Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

