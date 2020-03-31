WWE Confirms Andrade Will Miss WrestleMania 36 Due to Injury, Changes WrestleMania Match

Though the news broke late last week, WWE officially confirmed on this week’s Monday Night Raw that United States Champion Andrade had suffered a rib injury and would not take part in the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 36. On Raw this week Zelina Vega announced Andrade’s injury, then said she had access to the “hottest young talent” in the company. She then introduced his replacement, NXT’s Austin Theory, ahead of a six-man tag match involving the pair and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens and The Street Profits.

Shortly after the match WWE confirmed Theory would take Andrade’s place.

This weekend’s tag match will mark Theory’s WrestleMania debut. At just 22-years-old he signed with the company as a promising rising star after noticeable runs in EVOLVE and WWN. He made his NXT television debut back in December by challenging Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship, though he came up short. Since then he’s beaten Joaquin Wilde and Isaiah Scott on NXT while losing to Tommaso Ciampa and Tyler Breeze.

