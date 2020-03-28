WWE: Andrade's WrestleMania Replacement Reportedly NXT Star

✖

WWE had to make a big change to one of its marquee matches for WrestleMania recently, as Andrade is sidelined with a rib injury from the most recent episode of Raw. Andrade was set to wrestle for the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Angel Garza, but with the injury, a replacement will be in the match, and according to POST Wrestling (via Fightful), that replacement will be NXT's Austin Theory. That pairing makes a lot of sense, as Theory can easily hold his own against the Street Profits and alongside Garza, as his style fits perfectly.

The match was reportedly taped on Wednesday, March 25th and Thursday, March 26trh, so we'll likely hear about Theory's entry in the match very soon.

This is just the latest change in WrestleMania, which is now taking place over 2 nights as opposed to one. Numerous small changes have been made, though the biggest one is Roman Reigns dropping out of the match against Goldberg. A replacement will be found for that match as well, though WWE has yet to make the official announcement.

Could it be another NXT star? Most likely not, but there are several Raw and SmackDown stars who could definitely use the screen time and the match to push their momentum in the right direction.

Maybe we'll find out tonight, but in the meantime here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

"Bray Wyatt welcomes us back in to the Firefly Fun House, The New Day and The Usos battle for the WrestleMania spotlight, Drew Gulak steps up for Daniel Bryan against Shinsuke Nakamura and Alexa Bliss invites Asuka to settle her score. Catch it all on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the full card.

Alexa Bliss vs Asuka

Drew Gulak vs Shinsuke Nakamura

The New Day vs. The Usos

