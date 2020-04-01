AJ Styles Fires Back at The Undertaker Over His TNA Wrestling Comments

In the build towards their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker cut a promo on Monday Night Raw this week and took a shot at AJ Styles over his career working for TNA [Impact] Wrestling as well as the independent scene in the mid-2000s. Taker claimed that Styles wasn't man enough to step up to him 15 years ago, and that he was "content being a big fish in a small pond." Styles appeared on The Bump on Wednesday morning and responded to those claims made by "The Deadman."

"It's a global resume. I didn't stay in one place and go up against your average joes. I was up against Kurt Angle... and just so we're talking, a lot of those guys that were in the WWE [during Undertaker's prime] came to where I was working," Styles said. "And then I went to New Japan and did some stuff over there."

"Listen, I would've been there earlier if I could've," he added. "Sometimes things work out the way they do and, you know, it's a different time. Guys aren't as big as they used to be. Guys my size are given a chance, where back then they wouldn't even have been given a chance to get into the ring. So that's all a bunch of crap that The Undertaker said. I hope it makes himself feel better."

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

