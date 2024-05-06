Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE's King of the Ring Tournament

WWE is set to kick off the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments tonight on Raw but there has been a change in the original plans. Drew McIntyre was set to face off against Finn Balor of The Judgment Day but according to Raw general manager Adam Pearce, that is no longer the case.

McIntyre has been battling an elbow injury for a number of weeks now after aggravating it but still working live events in the U.K. while injured. He had it padded up in his matches against Jey Uso but that appears to be the thing that is taking him out of the tournament. "Drew McIntyre is not medically able to compete tonight," Pearce explained in a video posted to WWE social media. "That's right, Drew McIntyre medically disqualified from competition tonight in Hartford. As a result will be pulled from the King of the Ring tournament."

After being picked in the third round of the WWE Draft on night two, McIntyre aired out his feelings live on air about Punk who was waiting in the rafters for him. McIntyre went to go find him but when he got there, Punk was missing, already back in the ring. It was during this segment that McIntyre spoke about his injury about how despite it he was still showing up to work and competing ... unlike Punk. McIntyre recently signed a new contract with the company after it was reported that his last one was up in shortly after WrestleMania 40. The Rock revealed the news on social media with a video, presenting "The Scottish Warrior" with a sword.

The King and Queen of the Ring finals will take place in Saudi Arabia on May 25. The first round qualifying matches for the Queen of the Ring include: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile, Shayna Bazsler vs. Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka and Iyo Sky vs. Natalya. The King of the Ring qualifying matches include Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov and Gunther vs. Sheamus. It's unknown at this time who will replace McIntyre.