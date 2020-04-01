AJ Styles Fires Back at The Undertaker Over His TNA Wrestling Comments

In the build towards their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker cut a promo on Monday Night Raw this week and took a shot at AJ Styles over his career working for TNA [Impact] Wrestling as well as the independent scene in the mid-2000s. Taker claimed that Styles wasn’t man enough to step up to him 15 years ago, and that he was “content being a big fish in a small pond.” Styles appeared on The Bump on Wednesday morning and responded to those claims made by “The Deadman.”

“It’s a global resume. I didn’t stay in one place and go up against your average joes. I was up against Kurt Angle… and just so we’re talking, a lot of those guys that were in the WWE [during Undertaker’s prime] came to where I was working,” Styles said. “And then I went to New Japan and did some stuff over there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Listen, I would’ve been there earlier if I could’ve,” he added. “Sometimes things work out the way they do and, you know, it’s a different time. Guys aren’t as big as they used to be. Guys my size are given a chance, where back then they wouldn’t even have been given a chance to get into the ring. So that’s all a bunch of crap that The Undertaker said. I hope it makes himself feel better.”

