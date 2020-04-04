WWE WrestleMania: Becky Lynch Rolls up Shayna Baszler to Retain the Raw Women's Championship

✖

Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night, defeating Shayna Baszler via roll-up at the WWE Performance Center. Baszler dominated the latter half of the match by swining Lynch's head into the side of the commentary table, then countered a Disarmer attempt by locking in the Kirifuda Clutch. However Lynch managed to roll on top of Baszler and keep her down for a three count, much to Baszler's shock.

The feud between the two first kicked off back at Survivor Series when Baszler pulled off a triple threat win over both Lynch and Bayley to help the NXT roster beat both Raw and SmackDown in a battle of brand supremacy. Lynch, not wanting to be outshined, tripped up Baszler after the match and posed to close out the show.

Baszler returned the favor in February when she launched a surprise attack on Lynch and took a bite out of the back of her neck. She then proceeded to eliminate Asuka, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Saraha Logan in an Elimination Chamber match in February to earn a title shot

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 36 Night One below:

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (New Champions)

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (New Champions) Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.