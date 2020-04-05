WWE WrestleMania: Becky Lynch Rolls up Shayna Baszler to Retain the Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night, defeating Shayna Baszler via roll-up at the WWE Performance Center. Baszler dominated the latter half of the match by swining Lynch’s head into the side of the commentary table, then countered a Disarmer attempt by locking in the Kirifuda Clutch. However Lynch managed to roll on top of Baszler and keep her down for a three count, much to Baszler’s shock.

The feud between the two first kicked off back at Survivor Series when Baszler pulled off a triple threat win over both Lynch and Bayley to help the NXT roster beat both Raw and SmackDown in a battle of brand supremacy. Lynch, not wanting to be outshined, tripped up Baszler after the match and posed to close out the show.

Baszler returned the favor in February when she launched a surprise attack on Lynch and took a bite out of the back of her neck. She then proceeded to eliminate Asuka, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Saraha Logan in an Elimination Chamber match in February to earn a title shot

