WWE WrestleMania 36: The Craziest Moments Of The Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
WrestleMania 36 has gone through a number of changes since the arrival of the Corona Virus, as has the Men's Tag Team Smackdown Championship, but that didn't stop the ladder match between Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, and John Morrison from giving fans some of the biggest moments of the night! With the Tag Team belts on the line, it's clear that the three competitors were giving their all to be the champions and elevate Saturday night of WrestleMania to a whole new level.
The match ended with a surprising finish that resulted in Morrison retaining the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, securing The Miz and his reign at the top will continue at least for WrestleMania weekend. But the match was filled with a ton of insane stops, and you can see the best of them right here!
Starting Things Off With A Bang!
Jimmy @WWEUsos, @TheRealMorrison and @TrueKofi... here we go!
➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 5, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/9af89H8VnK pic.twitter.com/PSRhF1q9G3
Chin Music
Boom. @TheRealMorrison #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Rzt8umdVin— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 5, 2020
Right Out Of Three Stooges
Right place, right time for @TheRealMorrison!
➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 5, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/9af89H8VnK pic.twitter.com/wKmE7ekrj8
Kofi Has Moves
.@TrueKofi launches himself to the outside. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FG9BFKww87— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 5, 2020
We Mean He REALLY Has Moves
.@TrueKofi pulling out all the stops to bring those belts back home!
➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 5, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/9af89H8VnK pic.twitter.com/Ks3xS1Iv61
LADDER!
.@TrueKofi throws a ladder into Jimmy. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HZQJNgcxR8— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 5, 2020
Walking The Tight Rope
.@TheRealMorrison walks the tightrope and connects with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Z60uAhpAuE— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 5, 2020
We Felt This One!
What impact. @TrueKofi #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/psyz7e4Ld1— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 5, 2020
Parkour Kick!
Don't let Jimmy @WWEUsos catch you trying any of that parkour around here!
➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 5, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/9af89H8VnK pic.twitter.com/fPhQeGfBd7
Morrison WINS!
.@TheRealMorrison has the titles. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/38Ljut5bcv— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 5, 2020
