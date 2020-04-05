WWE WrestleMania 36: The Craziest Moments Of The Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

By Evan Valentine

WrestleMania 36 has gone through a number of changes since the arrival of the Corona Virus, as has the Men's Tag Team Smackdown Championship, but that didn't stop the ladder match between Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, and John Morrison from giving fans some of the biggest moments of the night! With the Tag Team belts on the line, it's clear that the three competitors were giving their all to be the champions and elevate Saturday night of WrestleMania to a whole new level.

The match ended with a surprising finish that resulted in Morrison retaining the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, securing The Miz and his reign at the top will continue at least for WrestleMania weekend. But the match was filled with a ton of insane stops, and you can see the best of them right here!

Starting Things Off With A Bang!

Chin Music

Right Out Of Three Stooges

Kofi Has Moves

We Mean He REALLY Has Moves

LADDER!

Walking The Tight Rope

We Felt This One!

Parkour Kick!

Morrison WINS!

ComicBook Nation Podcast

In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of