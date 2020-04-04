Fans Roast WWE For Botching Roman Reigns WrestleMania Announcement

WWE fans who read the internet have known for a while now that Roman Reigns would not be competing against WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. However, WWE has continued to promote Reigns as the challenger in the match right up until Friday. Triple H was asked about this earlier this week and indicated that Reigns' removal from the match would play out on television in a "unique way" via storylines. Well, so much for that!

Instead, while Michael Cole went through the WrestleMania matches at the start of SmackDown's second hour on Friday night, a graphic randomly came on the screen promoting Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for WrestleMania.

There was no explanation given whatsoever. The match was just read off in pre-recorded fashion as all of the other bouts were, very matter of factly. And legions of wrestling fans were confused and amused in response. We've gathered some of the best of them here.