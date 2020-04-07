WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Bianca Belair Make Her WWE Raw Debut

NXT star Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance during WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night when she ran out to make the save for the Street Profits against Zelina Vega, Austin Theory and Angel Garza. WWE followed that up on Raw by giving Garza and Theory another shot at the Raw Tag Titles, only for Vega to get involved and cause the match to be thrown out. Belair came out again, this time with the announcement that she was the newest member of the Raw roster.

Belair and Vega then started up a singles match, which was thrown out too. Montez Ford grabbed a microphone and called for a six-man tag match. Belair scored the win by hitting Vega with a KOD.

Fans of her NXT work were thrilled to see Belair make her Raw debut. Check out some of the best reactions below!