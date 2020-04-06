NXT Superstar Bianca Belair Invades WWE WrestleMania

✖

Tonight's part two of WrestleMania was full of exciting moments and surprises, but perhaps the most unexpected one occurred during the Tag Team Match between Austin Theory and Angel Garza and current RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. While the Street Profits won the match, Garza and Theory took them out afterward, and then Zelina Vega even got in on the action. Thankfully the Street Profits got some reinforcements courtesy of NXT's Bianca Belair, who came in, evened the odds, and cleaned house.

Belair, who is actually married to Montez Ford of the Street Profits, came out and quickly dished out some punishment on Zelina Vega, giving her a lasting reminder not to mess with her man.

You can see the awesome move below, and thanks to the save Belair now has her own WrestleMania moment. That said, this will be far from the last one she gets, as she is easily one of the most talented superstars in NXT and WWE.

You can find the official description of WrestleMania Night Two below.

"WrestleMania 36 Part 2 starts tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. Don't miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year's Showcase of the Immortals, tonight beginning at 6 ET / 3 PT."

Here's the full card for tonight.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Edge vs Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi (WrestleMania Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Natalya vs Liv Morgan (Kick-Off Show)

What have you thought of WrestleMania so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.