AJ Styles Proves He's Not Dead

AJ Styles proved that, despite getting buried under six feet of dirt in his Boneyard Match with The Undertaker, he's still very much alive when he hosted a Mixer stream on Wednesday night. "The Phenomenal One" kicked off the stream by giving his thoughts on the match, saying he was thrilled with how well it was received online.

The match was different, no doubt about it," Styles said. "I told you it was going to be. You never know what you're going to get sometimes. I was very pleased with it. I think the majority of wrestling fans, the WWE Universe, was happy with it. For every 100, there were maybe two or three (fans) that didn't like it."

"It was a great match, I really enjoyed it," he later added. "I hope I'm able to do it again. I don't know, but it'd be nice."

Styles wrapped up his intro by saying he hopes once things go back to normal WWE can make SummerSlam in August feel like the WrestleMania.

The cinematic match reportedly took more than eight hours film. Styles, with the help of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and a gang of druids, nearly managed to bury Undertaker alive before "The Deadman" started breaking out some of his supernatural abilities.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina

Firefly Fun House Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (New Champion)

