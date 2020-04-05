WWE Fans Declare AJ Styles Dead on Wikipedia After the WrestleMania Boneyard Match

✖

AJ Styles finished out the first night of WrestleMania 36 getting buried under a mound of dirt in his outstanding Boneyard Match. Fans decided to have fun with the result by editing Styles' Wikipedia page and declaring "The Phenomenal One" dead as a result of his match. One user added to his entry, "Joes was murdered on April 4th 2020 at the hands of the Undertaker who buried him alive in a boneyard somewhere during a WWE match when Jones got slammed through a set of stairs. The Undertaker is looking at 20 to 25 years in jail for the murder although his is appealing self-[defense]."

Typos notwithstanding, that's a pretty excellent prank. See for yourself:

Folks were quick to make edits pic.twitter.com/jYdG5AXlRr — Tommy S. 🐕 (@Haviktrocity) April 5, 2020

By Sunday morning Wikipedia editors had changed Styles' page back. The final moments of the Boneyard Match saw Styles bursting his hand out of the grave, so it's safe to assume he'll be back on WWE television soon. Styles hasn't appeared on Twitter, Instagram or his Mixer channel since the loss.

Here are the full results from Night One.

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

And here's the lineup for Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

