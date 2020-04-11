WWE Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

WWE has had to change a lot about their events, big and small, when it comes to the pandemic of the coronavirus that is sweeping the globe, and it seems as if a member of the wrestling organization has contracted the virus, as the company has released an official statement in the matter. With Wrestlemania being the biggest example of the changes that WWE had to make in the face of the coronavirus, the big annual event had to take place over the course of two nights, with several matches being pre-taped as well. With the company continuing to film in empty stadiums, it seems as if even more bad news has come their way.

WWE released an Official Statement that one of their employees, who is an on-screen talent but not a member of the roster itself, has tested postive for COVID-19:

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

Ryan Satin shared the news via his Official Twitter Account, with the WWE sending out an official statement that the coronavirus has found its way into the organization via an on-screen talent, but not an official wrestler who is on the roster:

Statement from WWE confirming an on-screen talent who is NOT a member of the roster tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/rApZW1gi34 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 11, 2020

Rumors have begun to swirl that the WWE plans to begin live action filming of their events soon, though the stadiums would obviously still be empty we assume. Wrestlemania and the weekly shows have had to film their segments with no audience participating, creating a surreal experience and forcing the wrestling company to think outside the box when it came to their events. With matches like the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Funhouse Match, many would agree that the WWE has managed to find a healthy balance.

We'll keep you posted on any further developments when it comes to the WWE and how the coronavirus continues to affect the world of wrestling!

