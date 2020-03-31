Report: WWE Cancels All Live Events for April Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Since the March 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, every episode of WWE television has taken place inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance. Last week the company opted to tape everything up through the April 8 episode of NXT, including WrestleMania 36, but little was known about how long the company intended on taping television episodes at the PC. Based on new announcements made on Tuesday, it looks like WWE is keeping the shows in Orlando through at least the end of April.

The Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut was supposed to be the host for the April 27 episode of Raw. However the venue confirmed on Tuesday that the show had been canceled.

WWE's schedule in May picks up with an episode of SmackDown on May 1. As of Tuesday tickets are still being sold for the show at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. The promotion's next pay-per-view after WrestleMania is Money in the Bank, tentatively scheduled for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on May 10.

As of now no WWE Superstar has officially been diagnosed with coronavirus, though Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have both been placed in quarantine while Roman Reigns opted out of the show due to being immunocompromised. The news for that broke last week, and Reigns confirmed it via his Instagram on Monday.

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg) NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz) Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.