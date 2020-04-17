WrestleMania 37 Location Announces Delay To Grand Opening Due To COVID-19

We are just a couple of weeks past what was the most unusual WrestleMania of all time due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there's already talk that next year's WrestleMania could be facing some difficulty. Slated for the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on March 28th, 2021. However, that date would appear to already have some hurdles due to some comments made by politicians in the Los Angeles area, and now, a delay of the opening of the stadium itself.

Taylor Swift was set to open the venue with two concerts on July 25th and July 26th this summer. However, those dates have now been cancelled, with SoFi Stadium releasing a statement on Twitter noting they would be rescheduled to "a future date in 2021."

The statement from SoFi Stadium reads:

"These are trying and uncertain times for all. As we navigate this situation, under guidance from federal, state and local officials, the safety and health of all involved with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park remains the top priority in everything we do. Due to the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are sad to confirm that Taylor Swift's Lover Fest West, July 25 and 25, at SoFi Stadium will be postponed until a future date in 2021. Along with our general contractor, Turner Aecom Hunt, and our sports and entertainment partners, we will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation and remain focused on having a safe and healthy environment for all, now and when we open. When we come out of this, we know that SoFi Stadium won't just host events but will also creaet lasting memories for the frends and families that attend them."

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that it is possible that the city will not authorize large gatherings for concerts and sporting events until one year from now. If that happens in Los Angeles, right next to Inglewood, it would seem to put a March 28th date for WrestleMania 37 in jeopardy. However, any of that happenings remains to be seen based on what happens with the pandemic in the months ahead.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.