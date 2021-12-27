The world of professional wrestling had a big year in 2021, and while there were a number of tag teams that could take the title of “Best Wrestling Tag Team,” deciding which duo would pull away as the victors was certainly no easy task. In the worlds of World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling, the likes of FTR, The Lucha Brothers, Jurassic Express, The Usos, and The Young Bucks stood above the crowd when it came to having fantastic years, but just one team simply stood head and shoulders above the rest to take home the gold.

And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Wrestling Tag Team is…

The Lucha Brothers!

Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix have always been an amazing get for All Elite Wrestling, with the two high-flying brawlers taking their expertise from the world of Lucha Libre and Lucha Underground and bringing it with them into the ring as a part of the WWE’s biggest competitor today. While the Lucha Brothers had their fair share of jaw-dropping matches in 2021, perhaps none can compete with their appearance in this year’s All-Out, which not only gave the luchadores the tag-team championships but solidified their place in wrestling history.

Before we can even get into Pentagon and Fenix entering the ring to attempt to claim the belts from The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, we would be remiss if we didn’t make mention of their stellar entrance into the ring, wearing ceremonial head dresses as their theme song, “Zero Miedo,” blasted to adoring fans. Touting themselves as the “Mexikings,” The Lucha Brothers simply get what makes the sport so great, whether it be the pageantry or the actual work needed in the ring, and for an event that was touted as one of the best of the year in the world of wrestling, they were able to one hundred percent be the best match of the night.

The Lucha Brothers wrestle in a way that makes you think that they don’t care what happens to their bodies, and are willing to give it their all when it comes to leaving everything in the ring. Their championship match at All Out not only gave them the belts, but fans consider the brawl against the Young Bucks to be one of the best wrestling matches of all time and we’d have to agree. Everything about the Lucha Brothers simply works so choosing them as the best tag-team of the year won’t lose us any sleep.

Congrats to The Lucha Brothers for their Golden Issue Awards win!

