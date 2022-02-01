AEW Announces ‘Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1’ Album

AEW confirmed via a press release on Tuesday that it will be releasing a compilation album titled Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 on Feb. 18. The 21-track album will “bring to life the stories of more than twenty Black AEW wrestlers through the music of established hip-hop and R&B artists.” The release stated, “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 will be released on Friday, Feb. 18, initially available exclusively in hard copy format with pre-orders now open on ShopAEW.com. Featuring 21 tracks, the album includes contributions from artists such as Jon Connor, Mega Ran, Brinson, Omega Sparx, Monteasy, Josiah Williams, AEW’s own Max Caster and Sonny Kiss, and many more. In developing this project, Rukus utilized his previous experience working hand-in-hand with AEW’s roster to curate their entrance music, pairing wrestlers with producers and artists to tell their stories in a unique, collaborative format.”
The album was produced by AEW Music’s Mikey Rukus and will feature legendary musician Bootsy Collins. Proceeds from the album’s CD sales will go to the Boosty Collins Foundation.
“One key aspect of my role in AEW is to deliver a multifaceted audio experience for fans that delves into the essence of the characters they see on screen every week, as well as the stories behind the individuals who bring these characters to life,” Rukus said in the press release. “Who We Are is like a bunch of ’30 for 30′ episodes for AEW’s Black wrestlers. Releasing this project during Black History Month in a format that is authentic to the culture and resonates in a familiar manner, while allowing these incredible talents to share their personal journeys, is special for everyone involved.”
Below is the full tracklist for the album:
- Intro f. Bootsy Collins
- In The Mix (Red Velvet Story) f. Will Washington, Wrestle and Flow, Cutright, E.Quipped
- Taiga Styling (Lee Moriarty Story) f. True God, Shokus Apollo
- Shine (Nyla Rose Story) f. Richa Latta, Monteasy, Jon Connor, Bliz
- Whatcha Lookin’ At (Sonny Kiss Story) f. Sonny Kiss, Brinson
- Victory (Jay Lethal Story) f. Alexv, Omega Sparx, Swats, Kit Walters
- Knockout (Jade Cargill Story) f. Rich Latta, Monteasy, Anthiny King, Righteous Reg
- No Socks (Ricky Starks Story) f. Applejaxx, Brinson, E.Quipped
- I’m The Captain (Shawn Dean Story) f. Cutright, E.Quipped, Isaac Mather
- Mixed Messages (Max Caster Story) f. Max Caster
- BGM (Brandi Rhodes Story) f. Mega Ran, Touré Masters, FrivolousShara, Lost Perception
- The Bootsy Collins Foundation f. Patti Collins
- Underneath Me (Anthony Bowens Story) f. Zane Oliver, Quinn O’Donnell
- Fish N’ Chips (Anthony Ogogo Story) f. Mega Ran, Tru God, Bliz, Tizzy
- Ready to Go (Private Party Story) f. Staylo Dom
- Legend (Mark Henry Story) f. Rich Latta, Monteasy, Wrestle and Flow
- Who’s the Coldest (Top Flight Story) f. Brinson
- Powerhouse (Will Hobbs Story) f. Will Washington, Righteous Reg, Gram
- Dats On Period (Kiera Hogan Story) f. Tamira Slade, Tizzy, Bliz
- Fully Loaded (Lee Johnson Story) f. R8ed R
- Up in the Clouds (Scorpio Sky Story) f. Omega Sparx, Swats, Teek Hall, Doe the Paperboy, Mega Ran, K-Drama