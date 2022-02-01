AEW Announces ‘Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1’ Album

AEW confirmed via a press release on Tuesday that it will be releasing a compilation album titled Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 on Feb. 18. The 21-track album will “bring to life the stories of more than twenty Black AEW wrestlers through the music of established hip-hop and R&B artists.” The release stated, “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 will be released on Friday, Feb. 18, initially available exclusively in hard copy format with pre-orders now open on ShopAEW.com. Featuring 21 tracks, the album includes contributions from artists such as Jon Connor, Mega Ran, Brinson, Omega Sparx, Monteasy, Josiah Williams, AEW’s own Max Caster and Sonny Kiss, and many more. In developing this project, Rukus utilized his previous experience working hand-in-hand with AEW’s roster to curate their entrance music, pairing wrestlers with producers and artists to tell their stories in a unique, collaborative format.”

The album was produced by AEW Music’s Mikey Rukus and will feature legendary musician Bootsy Collins. Proceeds from the album’s CD sales will go to the Boosty Collins Foundation.

“One key aspect of my role in AEW is to deliver a multifaceted audio experience for fans that delves into the essence of the characters they see on screen every week, as well as the stories behind the individuals who bring these characters to life,” Rukus said in the press release. “Who We Are is like a bunch of ’30 for 30′ episodes for AEW’s Black wrestlers. Releasing this project during Black History Month in a format that is authentic to the culture and resonates in a familiar manner, while allowing these incredible talents to share their personal journeys, is special for everyone involved.”

Below is the full tracklist for the album: