Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Saturday night at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, becoming the first men to hold the AEW, NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team championships in pro wrestling history. The long bout between FTR and Hangman Page & Kenny Omega wrapped up when an attempt at a Last Call ended with Omega accidentally nailing Page with a V-Trigger. Within minutes, the two heels nailed Hangman with a Spike Piledriver, and Harwood tackled Omega out of the ring before he could break up the pinfall attempt.

After the match Omega teased hitting Page with a ringside table, but opted against it. Instead he walked his way to the back and told The Young Bucks to come with him. The trio walked outside of Daily's Place, leading to Omega ordering the pair to get into a car with him. The Bucks refused, prompting Omega to leave by himself.

Is this really the end of Omega & Hangman?#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/CkXxpiYnrp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

The loss brings Omega and Page's tag title reign to an end at 228 days. As of now, the pair hold the record for longest title reign in All Elite Wrestling history.

