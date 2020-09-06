AEW All Out: FTR Win the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Saturday night at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, becoming the first men to hold the AEW, NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team championships in pro wrestling history. The long bout between FTR and Hangman Page & Kenny Omega wrapped up when an attempt at a Last Call ended with Omega accidentally nailing Page with a V-Trigger. Within minutes, the two heels nailed Hangman with a Spike Piledriver, and Harwood tackled Omega out of the ring before he could break up the pinfall attempt.
After the match Omega teased hitting Page with a ringside table, but opted against it. Instead he walked his way to the back and told The Young Bucks to come with him. The trio walked outside of Daily's Place, leading to Omega ordering the pair to get into a car with him. The Bucks refused, prompting Omega to leave by himself.
Is this really the end of Omega & Hangman?#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/CkXxpiYnrp— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
The loss brings Omega and Page's tag title reign to an end at 228 days. As of now, the pair hold the record for longest title reign in All Elite Wrestling history.
#ANDNEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions #FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/uhWsMca2CY— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
Check out the full results from All Out below:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
- Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy — the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or getting tossed into a vat of mimosa.
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page
- Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall def. The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Thunder Rosa
- Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara — if Hardy loses, he will quit AEW
- Casino Battle Royale: Lance Archer def. 20 competitors (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match)
- The Young Bucks def. Jurassic Express
- Tooth and Nail Match: Britt Baker def. Big Swole
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Private Party def. The Dark Order
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Joey Janela def. Serpentico