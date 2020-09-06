AEW All Out: The Young Bucks Defeat Jurassic Express
The Young Bucks defeated Luchasaus and Jungle Boy in a physical contest on All Out on Saturday night, lining themselves up for a future AEW World Championship match. The bout came to an end when the two Jackson brothers hit Jungle Boy with a BTE Trigger while Luchasaurus was unconscious outside the ring. Considering that Kenny Omega & Hangman Page and FTR are battling for the tag titles later in the evening, all signs point to the Bucks getting a future shot at the tag titles against the winner of that bout.
The Bucks recently kicked Page out of The Elite, and have been showing indications of a heel turn in recent weeks. The pair worked alongside Jurassic Express to win an eight-man tag match on this week's Dynamite.
The @YoungBucks with fast tags & even faster attacks! Can they defeat Jurassic Express tonight?
Watch #AEWAllOut NOW!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/xmLamy6GTm
Check out the full AEW All Out card below:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
- Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy — the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or getting tossed into a vat of mimosa.
- Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara — if Hardy loses, he will quit AEW.
- Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Shawn Spears vs. Billy Gunn vs. Austin Gunn vs. Jake Hager vs. Santana vs. Ortiz vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent vs. TBD (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match)
- The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall
- Tooth and Nail Match: Britt Baker def. Big Swole
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Private Party def. The Dark Order
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Joey Janela def. Serpentico