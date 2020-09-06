AEW All Out: The Young Bucks Defeat Jurassic Express

✖

The Young Bucks defeated Luchasaus and Jungle Boy in a physical contest on All Out on Saturday night, lining themselves up for a future AEW World Championship match. The bout came to an end when the two Jackson brothers hit Jungle Boy with a BTE Trigger while Luchasaurus was unconscious outside the ring. Considering that Kenny Omega & Hangman Page and FTR are battling for the tag titles later in the evening, all signs point to the Bucks getting a future shot at the tag titles against the winner of that bout.

The Bucks recently kicked Page out of The Elite, and have been showing indications of a heel turn in recent weeks. The pair worked alongside Jurassic Express to win an eight-man tag match on this week's Dynamite.

The @YoungBucks with fast tags & even faster attacks! Can they defeat Jurassic Express tonight? Watch #AEWAllOut NOW!

Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/xmLamy6GTm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

Check out the full AEW All Out card below: