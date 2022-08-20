AEW's Best Friends Move To Next Round of World Trios Championship Tournament on Rampage

The final match of tonight's AEW Rampage was for the next spot in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament which was between The Trustbusters and The Best Friends. The Best Friends were supremely confident going in but soon The Trusbusters would take control in part thanks to their newest powerhouse Parker Boudreaux, and Trent Beretta would find himself isolated for a while from his teammates. Orange Cassidy would eventually get the tag but Sonny Kiss would once again interfere and almost cost them the match. A timely curse from Danhausen moved things back in the Best Friends' favor, getting them the pin and the win, and now they move to the next round.

The Best Friends now move on to the next round, and they will face the winners of House of Black vs Dark Order. Over on the AEW Dynamite side of the bracket, the first round included match-ups of Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush and Death Triangle vs Will Ospreay and Aussie Open.

#BestFriends and Orange Cassidy score the victory, with a little help from Danhausen, to advance into the semifinals of the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament! What a night of action it’s been on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/qQQ6sTyXd9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

Kenny Omega would make his long-awaited AEW return during this week's Dynamite to join the Young Bucks in their match against El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee. Omega received quite the reaction from the crowd and followed it up with a win to move on to the next round. That also resulted in El Idolo and Rush turning on Lee after the match was over.

It would seem that The Bucks and Omega are the favorites to win the tournament, becoming the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions. The finals will happen at next month's All Out pay-per-view, and you can find the current card for the event below.

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Toni Storm

Six Man Tag Team Match: The Pinnacle (Wardlow and FTR) vs Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt

AEW All Out will take place on Sunday, September 4th at 8 PM EST.

