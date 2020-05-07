Brodie Lee, The Dark Order Attack Jon Moxley, Set up AEW World Championship Match

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defeated Frankie Kazarian in his return to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, but he wound up on the receiving end of a vicious attack after the fact. Seconds after the bell rang Moxley was jumped by roughly a dozen members of The Dark Order, who also took out Kazarian and the rest of SoCal Uncensored. Suddenly Brodie Lee walked out to the ring and walloped Moxley with a discus lariat, leaving the champion in a heap.

Lee grabbed a microphone and told Moxley he wasn't the same man Moxley fought before (referencing their days as Dean Ambrose and Luke Harper in WWE). He then said he wanted a shot at Moxley's championship.

"Dude, all you had to do was ask," Moxley said with a smirk.

WE ARE THE LIONS OF AEW#JOINDARKORDER pic.twitter.com/a9NdZhM0Hf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 7, 2020

Lee responded with a running boot to Mox's face, then ordered the rest of the Dark Order to continue their attack. The commentary team later confirmed that Lee walked off with the world championship belt.

No word yet on when this match will take place. AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, is coming up on May 23, though it won't take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as originally planned. So far two matches have been booked — Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer for the new TNT Championship and MJF vs. Jungle Boy.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.