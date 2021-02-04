Chris Jericho and MJF Earn AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at AEW Revolution

✖

AEW's Beach Break special kicked off on Wednesday night with a tag team battle royale, where the winner would receive an AEW World Tag Team Championship match with The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. The final sequence saw Chris Jericho accidentally (or possibly not?) eliminate Sammy Guevara, then eliminate Darius Martin while the young Top Flight member stood on the apron. Jericho and MJF recent won a three-team match with the other pairings in the Inner Circle (Guevara & Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz) to crown themselves the "official" tag team of The Inner Circle.

The Good Brothers, who The Bucks would likely have challenged had they won the battle royale, made an appearance at ringside and helped eliminate Private Party. The two teams will clash over the Impact World Tag Team Championships at Impact's No Surrender event later this month.

LOL JERICHO WINS pic.twitter.com/7H045HfQct — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 4, 2021

The only other match announced for the March 7 event is Darby Allin and Sting vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.