AEW's Chris Jericho, Nick Jackson Donate to Independent Wrestler Who Shockingly Broke Both Legs

✖

Tragedy struck at a recent independent wrestling show when a man going by the name Justin was preparing to compete in a match, jumped off the second turnbuckle during his entrance and snapped both of his kees backwards when he made contact with the ring canvas. The video of the injury blew up on social media with more than three million views, which you can see here (warning, extremely graphic). Unfortunately Justin's injuries will cost him roughly $200,000 in medical expenses, so a GoFundMe page was set up in order to help him through this challenging ordeal.

Several wrestlers have agreed to donate to the cause, with Chris Jericho throwing in $2,000. Other stars like Nick Jackson and Joey Janela have also thrown in a few hundred dollars. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $14,651.

Jericho gave a comment to TMZ regarding the situation, saying, "That was so terrible!!!!!"

"Justin was invited to participate in a live amateur wrestling event this past weekend hosted by his good friends, when the performance was abruptly stopped," the GoFundMe page reads. "During his entrance, Justin jumped and spun from the second rope of the ring and when his feet hit the base of the structure, his knees bent backwards and both of his legs snapped! Since his injuries, Justin has had three surgeries with rods and pins put in his left leg with an additional surgery scheduled this week. Physicians are working hard to determine if amputation will be necessary. He'll ultimately be faced with a long road to recovery starting with a two week minimum hospital stay.

"His son, fiance, family and friends are asking for donations in support of his medical expenses as Justin does not have insurance.Yes $200,000 seems incredibly steep, however the hospital stay, numerous surgeries, medical equipment, the countless months of [physical] therapy ahead, and even handicapping his home will far exceed this request."