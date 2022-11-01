Will CM Punk Ever Wrestle Again?

CM Punk is currently recovering from surgery after suffering an arm injury during his AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley at All Out. And while his future with All Elite Wrestling remains in doubt, fans have been speculating over whether or not Punk will continue to wrestle and even consider going back to WWE. Dave Meltzer and Nick Hausman discussed the situation on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, with the latter reporting that people close to Punk don't expect him to ever lace up his boots again.

"Cash does not seem to be an issue for this guy. He's got in-roads in Hollywood going on right now. Stephen Amell certainly shining him up with what they're trying to do over on [Starz's] Heels right now. I have a lot of people that have known Punk that say to me, 'This guy's never gonna wrestle again,'" Hausman said.

AEW's "Brawl Out" Investigation Into CM Punk and The Elite

The two also discussed the latest updates regarding the "Braw Out" situation between Punk and The Elite. The trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks dropped the first indication that they're on their way back to AEW TV on last week's Dynamite and both Meltzer and Hausman claimed via sources that there are no pending lawsuits from either The Elite or Punk.

"As far as I know, there aren't (filing lawsuits), but that doesn't mean that there won't be. I suppose it's possible on the other side, too, but I have not heard that. The key to this is so much of the stuff has not come out, and I don't know that it ever will," Meltzer said.

"As far as what the investigation shows, I don't think we'll ever know (the full story)," Meltzer later added. "I don't think we'll ever hear anything from AEW on this subject. I mean, maybe in years, we might, but I don't expect to just from the fact that we haven't [heard anything from AEW yet]."

AEW "Brawl Out" Fallout

Meltzer and Hausman reiterated that there are no expectations of Punk ever returning to AEW. Following the backstage incident, all four men —as well as every official who was in the room trying to break up the fight — were suspended, though most of those suspensions have since been lifted. Punk's word championship was vacated and eventually won by Moxley via a tournament at the AEW Grand Slam event. Omega and The Bucks were reportedly backstage at last week's Dynamite.