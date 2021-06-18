✖

It's a wonderful day for the Rhodes family, as AEW's Brandi and Cody Rhodes have welcomed a new baby girl into the world, and as you might expect, they are beyond happy. The happy family shared their big news on Instagram, announcing the birth of their daughter and her name, Liberty Iris Runnels (via Wrestling Inc). Cody shared a photo of their hands all together with the caption "6lbs 12oz - Liberty Iris Runnels - Mother & Daughter are doing wonderful", and yeah, it's adorable. You can check out the sweet post below, and we here at ComicBook wish the amazing couple and their new family addition all the best.

Cody and Brandi married in 2013, and this is their first child together. Congratulations are coming in from all over the wrestling world and beyond, and you can check out the original post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody)

Cody's been pretty busy these days, and at Double or Nothing he took on and defeated Olympic bronze-medalist boxer turned wrestler Anthony Ogogo.

As for Brandi, before her pregnancy, she had been in a back and forth with Jade Cargill, which led to Brandi's epic Open Mic Night promo. It was being teased that she had a mystery partner at the time, which turned out to be Shaq. AEW then brought in Red Velvet to take Brandi's spot once her pregnancy was announced, and that feud culminated in a mixed tag match between all four on Dynamite.

Now, Shaq could very well step into the ring again down the line, and who knows, maybe Brandi will be around when that happens to drop another epic promo on Jade when it happens.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Cody talked about more good news, that being the return of fans to the arena, and he couldn't be more thrilled about having fans back in attendance.

"I know what the footprint looks like for Daily's Place for Double or Nothing and for Dynamite, the subsequent Dynamites that surround it, and what our market rep Raphael has set up. However, it still doesn't seem real and it probably won't feel real until we walk out and actually see, 'Well, it's not the locker room in the crowd at the moment. It's not the good guys and the bad guys. It's literally actual paying fans right there, six feet away.' And that's going to be an incredible feeling," Rhodes said in an interview with ComicBook.com on Tuesday. "That'll change the whole dynamic of the show. There's a lot that we can prepare for and get ready for, but maybe it's like riding a bicycle, performing in front of fans, but I think we're going to be so grateful as a company, as a whole, that it will be a really beautiful event having them so close and having them back."

Congratulations to the happy couple!