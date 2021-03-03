AEW's Cody Rhodes Responds to Latest Reports of NXT Leaving Wednesday Nights

✖

Rumors of NXT moving to a different night started popping up late last year, and on Tuesday the speculation surrounding the move came roaring back when the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast reported the Black & Gold Brand would be making the jump on April 13 and that an official announcement will be coming soon.

AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes was asked about that report during a media conference call on Wednesday. He started off by jokingly mocking the statement WWE posted after AEW Dynamite ran head-to-head against NXT and won in the ratings back in October 2019.

"If that's the case, we're no longer going to be opposed on Wednesday night, I'm sure we'll come up with some sort of wonderful statement. I mean what could I say? 'Congratulations to NXT on a successful move to Tuesday nights. The real winners are the fans who can watch NXT and Dynamite live every week as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.' I could say that, but I don't want to be sassy or a jerk because I think them moving, perhaps something else will end up on Wednesdays," Rhodes said.

He then pointed out that AEW will likely have some other competition step forward even if NXT does move.

"AEW Dark is on Tuesday, so AEW Dark would potentially be opposed. That's why we can't get into a matter of being reactionary. We just have to put out the best show, we really do If they want to beat us, they have to put out a better show. It's honest competition. Yeah, there's digs and they are fun and light-hearted. Believe me, all the locker rooms tend to love each other. It's more the management that is pointed at one another. Even that, there is a friendly relationship. Tony [Khan] is a different type of management, a different type of executive. I would love us to be alone on Wednesday nights, but I'm prepared for there to besomething else to be in that spot."

