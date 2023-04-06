AEW's Dax Harwood Holds Up 'Vince Fears Tony' Sign After Dynamite

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite answered the question of FTR's future, as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated The Gunns and became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. FTR had been vague around their wrestling future and some thought they might head back to WWE, but that is not the case, as it seems they are sticking around in AEW for a while longer. After the episode went off the air, Harwood took a fan's sign into the ring that said "Vince Fears Tony", and you can check out the photo in the post below.

There had been big speculation regarding FTR's future, as a few weeks ago they said they made a decision on their future and would reveal it soon. Then they were booked in a Title vs Career match, and the speculation dimmed a bit since then, as while AEW is fine with a work, this seemed too obvious a play.

LMAO!!!!!! DAX WENT IN THE RING WITH A FAN SIGN THAT SAID “VINCE FEARS TONY!” & SHOWED IT OFF 💀 pic.twitter.com/fKRxCYFi0j — Melissa (@melissax1125) April 6, 2023

The Vince and Tony sign is relevant again thanks to McMahon's return to the spotlight in WWE. WWE is going to be sold to Endeavor, and Vince was a big part of making that deal. Since then he's also returned to Gorilla and was reportedly on the headset and making hasty changes to Monday Night Raw like old times. It's unclear as to if this was just because he was in town after WrestleMania or if this is part of a full-blown return to Creative, but he has stated that Triple H is still in charge of Creative.

With those rumblings and the reported hit to morale Vince's return had on the roster, the sign makes even more sense. Granted, this likely wasn't the case when FTR actually signed their new deals, but now it does present their decision as an even better one. FTR's got to feel pretty good about their decision right now, and likely so does AEW's other big surprise signing.

That would be Switchblade Jay White, who made his AEW debut tonight at the start of the episode. White was one of the biggest free agents on the market, and a report from Fightful did state that some within WWE felt like they had a real chance to sign him, but that didn't end up happening. White chose to join AEW instead, and again, it makes a lot of sense.

White has already been involved with AEW programming in the past, and one of his good friends is Adam Cole, who is beloved in AEW. Plus, if White ever does want to work with New Japan again in the future, he could, as AEW works with them frequently and even has the Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up later this year.

AEW wasn't done with the reveals though, as they announced they would be making their United Kingdom debut this August. The event is titled AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium, and if things shake out right, could be the biggest show in AEW's history since the venue seats 90,000. That event will take place on August 27, and tickets go on sale on May 5th.

"The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television," Khan said in a press release shortly after the announcement. "We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there's no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW's history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it's a fitting time to come together for 'AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'"

