FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler Love the Fan Speculation Ahead of Tonight's AEW Tag Team Championship Match (Exclusive)

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) will challenge The Gunns for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite on Long Island. If they win, they'll become the second team in company history to have held the AEW tag titles twice and start their 10th major tag team championship reign. But if they lose, the pair will leave AEW forever. Harwood first started hinting at the pair's contract status late last year, claiming they were considering not re-signing. As 2023 progressed, he frequently talked about the "Top Guys" weighing out their options to either stay in AEW, go back to WWE or even stay off TV and work purely on non-televised independent promotions on his FTR podcast.

The pair were guests at WrestleCon in Los Angeles this past weekend, hosting a live show (which included a confrontation with Austin & Colten Gunn) and taking part in fan meet-and-greets. As expected, the subject of their future plans was brought up quite often.

"More so than asked, people have assumed (what we're going to do next) and then tried to get us to say (it)," Harwood told ComicBook. "Because I was telling (Cash), half the people say we're going to WWE, half the people think we're staying with AEW, but none of them are really sure. So we're in a unique position right now where it's almost back to the 90s, where people have no clue what's going to happen. And so I'm very excited to see what's going to happen Wednesday. But yeah, almost everyone has an idea, but they really don't have an idea, so that's pretty cool."

"When I was a fan, I liked not having access to the internet," Wheeler added. "When I was younger, I didn't have dirt sheets, I didn't have spoilers, and I loved being genuinely surprised. And that's rare these days, so if we can suspend disbelief even for a little bit and make somebody forget about everything else and wonder, that's cool to me. I want them to be genuinely surprised. Whether they agree with our decision or not, I just want them to be surprised when it happens."

