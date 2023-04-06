Did FTR Win Their AEW Careers vs. Titles Match?

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's long-term status within the professional wrestling world has been in question for a couple of months now. The tag team known collectively as FTR had the most successful year of their careers in 2022, holding the Ring of Honor, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Championships simultaneously for multiple months. Their downfall slowly unfolded from December 2022 until this past January, as they lost all three sets of championships as well as their AEW Tag Title match against then-titleholders The Acclaimed. Insult was added to injury when Harwood and Wheeler fell short to Austin and Colten Gunn on a December 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a loss that would lead to the pair taking time off from AEW.

FTR made their grand return this past March at AEW Revolution, confronting now-AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunns. Harwood and Wheeler would begin pushing for a title match over the subsequent weeks, only being granted it once they agreed to put their AEW careers on the line.

Despite The Gunns making numerous efforts to get disqualified, Harwood and Wheeler insisted that the referee not call for the bell. They battled through low blows and shots from the tag championships to eventually simultaneously roll up Austin and Colten, resulting in a 1-2-3 and the championship victory.

TENEMOS NUEVOS CAMPEONES🏆🏆



FTR pudo vencer a The Gunns para proclamarse como los nuevos campeones en pareja de AEW y seguirán en la empresa de Tony Khan.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cF4iJzjWH3 — EL ESQUINERO (@ElEsquinero_) April 6, 2023

This victory keeps Harwood and Wheeler in AEW for the foreseeable future, a decision they came to in March.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We've decided what we're going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can't speak on it," Harwood wrote on Twitter last month. "But in the next couple of weeks, we'll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y'all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y'all."

Not only does this victory keep FTR in AEW, but it marks the beginning of their second run with the AEW Tag Team Titles. Harwood and Wheeler initially won the straps shortly after debuting with AEW in Summer 2020, besting Hangman Page and Kenny Omega to capture the championships. They would go on to reign for just 63 days as they lost the titles to the Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear later that fall.

This result was somewhat spoiled by AEW advertising a couple of weeks ago. After FTR agreed to the careers vs. titles stipulation, new posters for AEW events this summer surfaced, showcasing Harwood and Wheeler among the advertised talent.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on FTR's new contracts.