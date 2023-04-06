AEW Announces Its Biggest Show in History For Its United Kingdom Debut

AEW officially announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that the promotion's long-awaited debut in the United Kingdom is set for this August. But this wouldn't just be for a UK-based episode of Dynamite or a set of house shows, as Khan, Nigel McGuinness and Adam Cole confirmed that AEW would be running AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 27 inside London's Wembley Stadium. With a capacity of 90,000, this could easily be AEW's biggest show in the young promotion's history. Tickets for the show go on sale on May 5, 2023.

"The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television," Khan said in a press release shortly after the announcement. "We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there's no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW's history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium — it's a fitting time to come together for 'AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'"

