Dax Harwood Leaves AEW Dynamite Tag Match With a Knee Injury

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with a 12-man tag match involving Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks and FTR against six members of The Dark Order. The opening minutes of the bout were an all-out sprint as both sides rattled off double, triple and even quadruple-team moves. However the flurry of offense was stopped when FTR nailed a double team move that seemed to injure Harwood's knee. The tag team specialist was helped to the back, leaving Omega and The Bucks alone to fend for themselves while Page and Cash Wheeler went to the back.

Page eventually made his way back out and cleaned house, but the match eventually resulted in Brodlie Lee nailing a lariat to pin the tag champ. FTR didn't not appear for the rest of the match.

This is a great 12 man tag team match on #AEWDynamite! We’re all hoping @DaxHarwood’s knee is ok! @KennyOmegamanX and @youngbucks are fighting the Dark Order 3-on-6 now, and this is awesome! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 6, 2020

Unless it's part of a storyline, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for FTR. The pair just signed AEW contracts (at least onscreen) last week, and as a result the pair were elevated to the No. 1 contender's spot thanks to their perfect record in standard tag matches.

Well, well, well, well, well. That’s five “well’s.” Would you look at those rankings now. https://t.co/a32bnLlf4y — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 5, 2020

Wheeler took to Twitter shortly after the match.

Got dayummmm we are good. And Dax is going to still kick ass. One leg or two. https://t.co/nbMJHQZCi0 — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 6, 2020

