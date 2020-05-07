AEW Adds World Championship Match, Ladder Match to AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Card

Despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, will still take place on May 23. Heading into this week's AEW Dynamite the show only had one match — Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Championship tournament — but by the end of the night more of the card began to take shape. Brodie Lee and The Dark Order attacked Jon Moxley midway through the show and demanded a title shot, to which Moxley happily obliged and the match was made official for the pay-per-view. Lee walked off with the world championship belt while his masked goons resumed their attack, and his booking on next week's Dynamite all but confirms Moxley will pop up to take his championship back then.

Other matches announced included MJF (fresh off his "injury") vs. Jungle Boy and a Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World Championship shot where the competitors were not announced.

Check out the updated card below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Casino Ladder Match: TBD (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match)

The last three AEW pay-per-views have consisted of seven matches on the main card, so more announcements will likely be on the way. There's still no word on who Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will defend their tag titles against, though The Best Friends have picked up a streak of wins lately and face Jurassic Express next week.

And then there's the AEW Women's World Championship. Nyla Rose finally returned to action this week to win a squash match, and stared down a few stars sitting at ringside. A four-way between Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford, Britt Baker and Kris Statlander will take place on next week's Dynamite, and Jim Ross heavily implied the match will championship implications.

Here's what AEW has planned for next week's Dynamite (which will be pre-taped)

Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete

MJF vs. TBA

Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Jurassic Express vs. Best Friends

Jake Roberts & Lance Archer interview segment

