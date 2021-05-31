AEW Double or Nothing: Fans Can't Stop Talking About Nick Jackson's Dyed Hair
AEW kicked off the main part of tonight's Double Nothing pay-per-view with a thrilling match between the Young Bucks and John Moxley and Eddie Kingston, though as the match went on they were far from the only people attempting to get involved in the match. Despite everything going on in the ring, from the moment the Bucks hit the ring people couldn't stop talking about their hair, specifically Nick Jackson's hair, which had received a major boost of color.
The reactions were all over the place, with some envious of the new look and others having some fun with, comparing the new hair to the NWO, Billy Ray Cyrus, and everything in between. Others quickly came up with nicknames, and the commentators even had some fun with it.
Tony Schiavone mentioned it a few times, mostly in a sarcastic fashion, as Don Callis was sitting in on commentary with them during the match, and he obviously had nothing but kind words for the Bucks. You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
Here's the full card for AEW Double or Nothing:
Adam Hangman Page vs Brian Cage
AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs John Moxley and Eddie Kingston
Sting and Darby Allin vs Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
TNT Championship: Miro vs Lance Archer
Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo
AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
Stadium Stampede: Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle
Casino Battle Royale: Includes Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy, Mary Queen, Isiah Kassidy, The Blade, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Griff Garrison, Max Caster, Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Bowens, Lee Johnson, Brian Pillman Jr., Preston Vance, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and one competitor to be announced.
AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Orange Cassidy vs PAC
Sex Panther
Nick Jackson looks like if "Sex Panther" were a person, and I love it. #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing— Ross Wheatley (@Ross_Wheatley) May 31, 2021
Kick The Hair Color
"They're gonna kick the hair color off Nick.." 😂#AEW #AEWDoN #DoubleorNothing #AEWDoubleOrNothing— Ashlee J. #RIPBrodieLee (@GroovyAsh88) May 31, 2021
Spray Tan
Spray Tan doesn’t work on Hair @AEW #AEW #DOUBLEORNOTHING— THE LOS! (@TheLos) May 31, 2021
Unreal
This Nick Jackson dye job is UNREAL #DoubleOrNothing #AEWDoN— Carl Brown (@carlbrown977) May 31, 2021
Relatable
I actually relate to that one Young Buck.— निकु (@HeelBusiness) May 31, 2021
I had my hair colored that shade once too. It stood out like hell.#DoubleOrNothing
Beach Highlights
Did Nick Jackson get some beachy highlights for hot boy sunmer? #DoubleOrNothing— Ellen Kruger (@LNkruger) May 31, 2021
Can't Stop
i'm envious of Nick's hair #DoubleorNothing— -ˋˏ adam cole's hair tie!. ˎˊ- (@imbecilepeep) May 31, 2021
A Mashup
Nick Jackson looks like a cross between the Booty Man and the Disciple pic.twitter.com/GN3avmn14L— 🤌Vinnie Massaro🤌 (@snoringelbow) May 31, 2021
Future Kid
Telling my future kid this was Nick Jackson. pic.twitter.com/MypEvbr0j4— Al Sciarretti (@AlSciarretti) May 31, 2021
New Look
Really digging Nick Jackson’s new look #DoubleorNothing pic.twitter.com/sF4lPqVZrR— Wrestling Mad Hatter (@WrestlingMadHat) May 31, 2021