AEW Double or Nothing: Fans Can't Stop Talking About Nick Jackson's Dyed Hair

AEW kicked off the main part of tonight's Double Nothing pay-per-view with a thrilling match between the Young Bucks and John Moxley and Eddie Kingston, though as the match went on they were far from the only people attempting to get involved in the match. Despite everything going on in the ring, from the moment the Bucks hit the ring people couldn't stop talking about their hair, specifically Nick Jackson's hair, which had received a major boost of color.

The reactions were all over the place, with some envious of the new look and others having some fun with, comparing the new hair to the NWO, Billy Ray Cyrus, and everything in between. Others quickly came up with nicknames, and the commentators even had some fun with it.

Tony Schiavone mentioned it a few times, mostly in a sarcastic fashion, as Don Callis was sitting in on commentary with them during the match, and he obviously had nothing but kind words for the Bucks. You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

Here's the full card for AEW Double or Nothing:

Adam Hangman Page vs Brian Cage

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs John Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Sting and Darby Allin vs Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

TNT Championship: Miro vs Lance Archer

Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Stadium Stampede: Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle

Casino Battle Royale: Includes Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy, Mary Queen, Isiah Kassidy, The Blade, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Griff Garrison, Max Caster, Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Bowens, Lee Johnson, Brian Pillman Jr., Preston Vance, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and one competitor to be announced.

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Orange Cassidy vs PAC

