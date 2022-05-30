Former Ring of Honor World Champion Arrives in AEW During Double or Nothing

✖

Andrade El Idolo interrupted AEW's Double or Nothing broadcast on Sunday night with a special announcement. The former NXT Champion was frustrated that the Andrade Family Office had become a group of losers and that he always hated the name. He decided it was time to bring in a new business partner and his close personal friend, "El Toro Blanco" Rush. El Idolo then posed with the former Ring of Honor World Champion.

Rush and El Idolo (back when he was known as La Sombra) were two of the founding members of Los Ingobernables down in the Mexican Lucha libre promotion CMLL. That group eventually spun off into Los Ingobernables de Japon in New Japan and La Faccion Ingobernable, which Rush brought to Lucha Libre AAA and Ring of Honor. His two reigns as ROH world champ added up to 575 days, giving him the third most cumulative days in the title's history alongside Jay Lethal and Samoa Joe.

