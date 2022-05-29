AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Predictions: CM Punk's First World Title Shot, Owen Hart Cup Finals

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Double or Nothing event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The show is headlined by a massive AEW World Champion match as "Hangman" Adam Page, who recently just broke six months as champion, will take on the white-hot CM Punk. Page is heading into the match acting as though he's defending AEW from Punk taking it over, while many assume Punk will turn heel in order to claim the company's top prize. Other big matches on the card include MJF vs. Wardlow in a culmination of a years-long storyline, a dream match between The Hardys and The Young Bucks and the finals of both Owen Hart Cup Tournaments. We've once again assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show. Check out their predictions below!

Can This Show Continue the Streak of Great AEW Pay-Per-Views? (Photo: AEW) Connor Casey: It certainly has the ability given how obscenely stacked the card is, but with 12 matches on the main card it's possible that we're in store for "too much of a good thing." I could name at least three matches you could easily pull from the show and slot them on next week's Dynamite/Rampage in LA. But if they're paced out well and don't all go at least 15 minutes, the streak could easily continue. Matt Aguilar: With the stacked card, it absolutely can, and that's credit to some dream match setups and long-term storytelling. Revolution didn't knock my socks off, so just looking at the matches on paper, Double or Nothing should blow it out of the water. If for some reason it doesn't, that will be a big disappointment. Nick Valdez: There are quite a few matches that feel like they'll steal the show, but I'm worried about length. Each match feels like they'll want to invest quite a while into them, and that's been an issue of some of the more recent pay-per-views. If they can keep the pace up through the entire stacked card, then it's a winner regardless. Charlie Ridgely: I have a hard time seeing a scenario in which this card doesn't deliver. Even the matches that have had a quick or uneven lead-in still feature stellar athletes that we know are more than capable of putting on a great show. A couple of these matches may be more exciting than the others, but not one of them is disappointing on paper. Joe Schmidt: This is probably the most exciting AEW card since All Out last year, and even the matches that have come together on short notice have a lot of great personalities driving the momentum. CM Punk ascends to the main event picture, the Tag Team Championships are blending the new with the established in an exciting fashion, and the Owen Hart Cup Finals are both shaping up to be amazing matchups. It's everything I love about as an AEW fan as it continues to carve out its own identity in the pro wrestling world. prevnext

Is It Time to Crown CM Punk as AEW World Champion? (Photo: AEW) Connor: I say go for it. I admire that Tony Khan had his first world champions mapped out and he's undoubtedly got the next few years planned, but Punk hasn't been this hot of an act in a decade. A heel turn and championship win from Punk would be major news for the company and a "Summer of Punk III" could be the shot in the arm AEW needs to take its next step in growing as a promotion. Hangman has been great as champion these past six months and can always hold the title again down the road, but right now it's Punk's time. Matt: Not in the least, though I will say that we need to find Page a longer-term feud soon, just to make sure his reign retains its energy. Regarding Punk, it just doesn't feel like the right time, and would cut Page's reign short for a quick pop, or at least, that's how it would seem. It seems obvious that at some point Punk will be Champion, but right now...I'm not sold. Nick: It's tough because it feels like Hangman is really getting into a groove, but on the other hand it has been a fair amount of time with his debut run. Punk is getting too big to ignore, so it's wild to not have the title on the biggest star. This would be the shake-up both of them need to take it to that next level, and the rematch will be even better. Charlie: For weeks, I've been really against handing Punk the title in this match, strictly because I think Hangman is such a great champion and he deserves a longer reign. But Wednesday night's promo between the two changed my mind. Punk needs to be on top at some point, we all know that. Think of how sweet it would be to watch Hangman metaphorically carry the entire promotion on his back in a quest for revenge against Punk, eventually ending a long-running feud by becoming AEW's first-ever two-time World Champion. Joe: I could go either way on this. Based on what direction they choose and how it's executed, I can see myself enjoying both outcomes. Do I think Punk is one of the most exciting and captivating performers on the roster, on the mic and in the ring? Of course. Do I think Hangman has really flourished as AEW Champ and become a must-see attraction any time he's on screen? Damn right. I am leaning toward letting Hangman keep it, but I can't really see a new challenger beyond Punk at this point. No matter who wins, I wouldn't mind seeing them run it back with some drastic character changes leading to the next PPV. prevnext

Who Wins the Two AEW Cup Tournament Finals? (Photo: AEW) Connor: Adam Cole & Ruby Soho. There's something so wonderfully poetic about a tournament dedicated to a member of the Hart Family being won by a heel who channels Shawn Michaels in his presentation and matches. Plus the win would give Cole something to brag about for a while until Kenny Omega gets back and the company can finally move forward with the Undisputed Elite storyline. But having Baker also win feels like a step too far. I love her work, but she's starting to lean over into Charlotte Flair territory where the company doesn't quite know what to do when she doesn't have (or is chasing) a championship. Soho, meanwhile, continues to be a fan-favorite despite coming up short in every major match they've put her in. Winning the Owen would be a nice change of pace. Matt: My pick for the Men's tournament is Cole since Joe is ROH Champion and Cole could use the boost more at the moment. For the Women's tournament, my personal dream pick would be Statlander, as she would benefit most from that win, but I have a feeling it will be Soho will defeat Statlander and then Baker to win the whole thing. Nick: Cole needs a notable victory like this to settle his place in the overall card, and Joe is already a title holder. Out of the two, he seems the most likely to be able to absorb the loss and move on just fine. As for the Women's side of things, Statlander seems like the one to beat. In the same vein as Cole, it's a notable victory that can establish more of a foothold within the division as a whole for her. Charlie: Ruby Soho should be one of the biggest stars on the roster and this finally feels like her time to rise to the top. Finally beating Britt propels Ruby to the top of the conversation. On the men's side, it's gotta be Adam Cole, right? Joe: This tournament feels like it was created to showcase the newer talent, and while Adam Cole has ascended to the top of the card he has yet to hit an achievement he can claim in his AEW career. Winning the Hart Cup, especially after all of Samoa Joe's injuries he's sustained over the course of the tournament, makes the most sense. This feels like it's Ruby Soho's tournament as well, considering she came at the same time as Cole and has had losing bouts against Britt Baker and in the TBS Tournament. Britt Baker is a bonafide star and as much as I love Kris Statlander, her replacement of Hikaru Shida feels like an afterthought. Ruby is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the ring and can tell a story or sell a spot better than most on that roster. prevnext

Which Team is In Bigger Jeopardy of a Loss — Young Bucks or Jurassic Express? (Photo: AEW) Connor: I'll go with The Bucks, mostly because I have a hunch they'll want to run this match back at least one more time down the road. Booking Matt and Jeff to win here sets them up for a future title shot down the road, which The Bucks can then turn around and challenge them for the gold in a rematch. Matt: Gotta go with Jurassic Express. The Christian turn seems imminent, as does the splitting up of their tag team, and all the momentum seems to be behind Keith and Swerve. I could also see Team Taz taking it, and with either of those wins, you get to move Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus onto other things moving forward. Nick: Jurassic Express, please. As much as I love their work in ring, and the idea of them as a duo in general, they sort of have been running on a singular gear. It's time to make good on those turn teases shake things up for the division and inject some new life into things. Charlie: Jurassic Express. They're such a good team but they've run their course (at least for now). There's a long list of great tag teams in AEW right now that all deserve a shot at the belts, two of which are going to be in the ring with Jurassic Express on Sunday. Let some other programs take over for a bit and give Jungle Boy a much-needed solo run. Joe: Jurassic Express, by far. Team Taz seems like the clear-cut favorite given how AEW tends to build up homegrown talent over established newcomers, and the push for Ricky Starks is extremely hard to overlook in recent weeks. That said, Keith Lee is a massive get for the company and Swerve has been extremely entertaining in the ring and on the mic, though he's suffered some key losses. I feel like the Christian and Jungle Boy bond is closer than ever to breaking, so this could be that opportunity. As far as the Bucks and the Hardys go, expect this to be the first in a series of awesome tag team bouts between the best in the business. prevnext

How Long Will MJF Last Against Wardlow? (Photo: AEW) Connor: This really doesn't have to go longer than three minutes. All anyone wants to see is Max get powerbombed a few times before celebrating Wardlow's win. And in a show with so many matches, making this one squash match would be a welcomed surprise. Matt: While I would actually love it to be a complete squash, I admit at this point I'm a total Wardlow mark, so that's just wishful thinking. I'll say like 5 to 8 minutes, but if it were under 5 I'd be quite happy. Nick: It's going to be a slow burn. It might be a squash, but it'll be a squash at the end of several tricks and delays before it finally happens in full. It's a long burning story that needs the time to develop even more, and that's even if Wardlow wins. There's always a chance it could go the other way. Charlie: With as many matches as there are on the Double or Nothing card, this feels like the one that could be a squash. But this may also be one of the most anticipated matches of the event. Think about how insane the crowd was during the cage match on Wednesday. This is such a satisfying payoff for what has been one of the best builds in AEW, don't throw it away in just a couple of minutes. Joe: This match will surprise people because MJF always has a plan and his angles, while typically providing very satisfying payoffs, tend to last longer than people expect. The Wardlow turn was a slow burn. I don't expect Wardlow's contract situation to be resolved so easily, especially with the heat it can create when MJF pins him at Double or Nothing. So I think the question should be, how long can Wardlow last against the dirty tactics of MJF? prevnext

Pitch Me Three Matches for Forbidden Door (Photo: AEW/NJPW) Connor: Okada vs. CM Punk, Shingo Takagi vs. Wardlow, United Empire vs. Blackpool Combat Club Matt: Kenta vs CM Punk, Will Ospreay vs Adam Cole, and El Desperado vs Andrade El Idolo Nick: Okada vs. Page (or Omega!), El Desperado vs. Andrade El Idolo sounds cool, and Omega vs. Jay White also sounds super neat. Charlie: Danielson vs. Okada, just to see two of the very best on the entire planet go at it. (I'd also be happy with Joe's idea of putting Hangman in there instead.) The three-way tag match they set up on Dynamite feels like a given, but I certainly wouldn't hate watching FTR, Roppongi Vice, and Khan/Cobb go at it. Finally, I want to see a jaw-dropper between a couple of incredible athletes. If Will Ospreay is still out, let's get Rey Fenix vs. Taiji Ishimori. Joe: Am I crazy for wanting to see Jon Moxley vs Tomohiro Ishii again? Let's toss that on there as a bonus. Let's throw a wrinkle in things with Hangman Page vs Okada, instead of the obvious Okada vs Omega that would most definitely fill an arena. Seeing Hangman test his skills as the best of AEW against the best in NJPW would be fun to see. And because Andrade El Idolo has become one of my favorite wrestlers in the world, seeing him go up against Will Ospreay would probably be match of the night. And to get some resolution to this Bullet Club civil war, if we get a healthy Kenny Omega back, let him fight Jay White for true supremacy of the best faction in the business. prevnext