AEW Double or Nothing: Wardlow Nails Insane Senton From Top of Ladder, Retains TNT Championship

Wardlow successfully retained his TNT Championship at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday night and managed to do it after hitting one of the craziest spots of the night. Midway through his Ladder Match with Christian Cage, both Luchasaurus and Arn Anderson got involved at ringside. Wardlow whacked Luchasaurus with a chair, placed him on a pair of tables on the entrance ramp, climbed to the top of an incredibly tall ladder and knocked out the big man by diving onto him with a steel chair.

Anderson then ran into the ring to slow down Cage's attempt to grab the title, tossing him off the ladder into the waiting arms of Wardlow for a powerbomb. The three-time TNT Champion then climbed the ladder to retrieve his title and retain.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results

(Buy-In) The Hardys & HOOK def. Ethan Page & The Gunns

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal

Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal

Adam Cole def. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)

AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow def. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black vs. TBA (Open House Match)

The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)

This story is developing...