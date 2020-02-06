Two Championship Matches, Iron Man Match Announced for Future AEW Dynamite Episodes

All Elite Wrestling will roll into Austin, Texas next week and feature two championship matches on the Feb. 12 episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced this week that the card will include AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose and AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page versus SCU. Omega and Hangman captured the tag titles during Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager” cruise in late January, but based on how they lost an eight-man tag match on Dynamite this week it looks like the cracks between the pair are already starting to form.

Meanwhile, Rose (who has been the top-ranked women’s wrestler over the past few weeks) made her statement on Dynamite when she attacked the champ from behind and drove her through a table.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riho became AEW’s inaugural women’s champion during Dynamite’s TNT premiere in October by beating Rose.

Elsewhere on the crowd, Jon Moxley will face Santana in an “Eye for an Eye” match. Moxley got some revenge on The Inner Circle on Dynamite this week by stabbing Santana with a car key.

But AEW wasn’t done there, as Jim Ross and the commentary team ran down more matches on the docket for the coming weeks. Check them out below: