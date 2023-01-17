Massive AEW Dynamite Match Was Almost Cancelled

The Elite are once again AEW World Trios Champions. The tandem of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle in their best-of-seven series this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, reclaiming the titles that they never lost. Omega and the Bucks were stripped of the straps just three days after winning them at AEW All Out due to their involvement in the now-infamous backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel. The trio received a title shot immediately upon their return at AEW Full Gear in November, which was transformed into a first to four wins series later during the pay-per-view.

Everything culminated in the deciding seventh match, a ladder match, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. While that win-or-go-home bout was set in place two weeks prior, the match was not locked in until just hours before AEW Dynamite went on the air.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reported that one of the six men involved in the match "had a visa issue" that was not ultimately resolved "until Tuesday night."

The Elite vs. Death Triangle headlined the Los Angeles-based edition of AEW Dynamite, running for just under 15 minutes. It's unclear what AEW's back-up plan would have been if the headlining match needed to be delayed.

Regardless, Omega and the Bucks now move forward as AEW World Trios Champions. Their next trios opponents remain to be seen, but the Bucks' next tag rivals come in the form of Top Flight. For the first time since losing the AEW World Tag Team Titles in July 2022, Matt and Nick Jackson compete in traditional tag action against Darius and Dante Martin on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Omega is not currently advertised for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

With AEW Revolution roughly six weeks away, upcoming editions of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage should make the future AEW World Trios Titles challengers clearer. House of Black has been on a tear since returning to AEW programming, and many fans have pencilled them in the tandem to eventually unseat The Elite. Outside of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews, units like Best Friends and Orange Cassidy as well as Dark Order remain viable options. With Adam Cole cleared once more, a possible Kingdom reunion with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett could be in the cards.