AEW Dynamite: Two New Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night

AEW will present one of the most important editions of Dynamite to date next week when Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on a show that has been subtitled "Winter Is Coming." However, before we get to that pivotal show, we've got a show this Wednesday night, and the company continues to add more and more matches to this week's show. Tuesday evening, two more matches were revealed for tomorrow night.

In what is now the third tag team match announced for the show, Top Flight will take on The Hybrid 2 (Jack Evans and Angelico). The team of Top Flight, Darius and Dante Martin, were just signed to AEW contracts.

In addition, a singles match between "Hangman" Adam Page and John Silver of The Dark Order has also been announced.

'Hangman' @theAdamPage looks to gain some momentum after his defeat to Omega at Full Gear. But, his opponent @SilverNumber1 of Dark Order is on the same path. Which wrestler comes out on top? Watch #AEWDynamite Wednesday at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/89BBqQ7YR6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2020

After the Hybrid 2 post-match assault last week, Top Flight looks to get revenge as these teams clash tomorrow night on Dynamite. WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesday at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/7EAtLLjeip — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2020

Six matches are now confirmed for this week's show, though we don't know who Will Hobbs' opponent will be. The matches for tomorrow night's AEW Dynamite are:

Top Flight vs. The Hybrid 2

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels

PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. John Silver

AEW Women's Champion Hikaru faces challenger Anna Jay

Will Hobbs will be in action

