AEW Fans React to Surprising Owen Hart Tournament Joker Reveals

Wednesday night's new edition of AEW Dynamite brought with it four more matches in the Owen Hart Cup Tournaments. including the two quarterfinal bouts featuring the Jokers. Samoa Joe was matched up with the mystery fighter in the men's tournament, while Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was given the Joker match for the women's bracket. Fans have been theorizing about the identities of these two wrestlers for weeks. Wednesday, the Jokers were finally revealed.

The Joker in the men's Owen Hart Tournament was Johnny Elite, better known as John Morrison. On the women's side, the Joker was revealed to be none other than Maki Itoh, who previously worked as a tag team partner for Britt Baker.

Ahead of the reveals on Wednesday, Itoh was one of the most heavily theorized Joker identities amongst wrestling fans, with her and Athena's names coming up quite a bit. Johnny Elite, on the other hand, was much more unexpected. Cesaro and Johnny Gargano were the men who many thought would be appearing, and the name "Johnny Elite" even had some thinking it was Gargano initially.

The Jokers brought a lot of fun and surprise to Dynamite this week. It didn't take long for AEW fans watching along to take to Twitter and share their thoughts about the big reveals. You can check out some of the big reactions below!