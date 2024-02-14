AEW Dynamite Preview: Adam Copeland in Action, Texas Death Match, Revolution Headliners Speak

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.

All Elite Wrestling's road to AEW Revolution has undergone a significant swerve. This past week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page battled to determine the No.1 Contender for the AEW World Championship, with the winner of their bout going on to challenge titleholder Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution. While their climactic battle went to a 30-minute time limit draw, the more notable result was each man's reaction to the finish. Swerve was pushing for extra time to get the decisive victory, but Hangman was celebrating the fact that he wasn't definitively beat. This seemingly signaled a double turn, with the previously villainous Swerve becoming a face and the fan-favorite Hangman going heel.

AEW Revolution Headliners Speak

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the world title picture will become a bit more clear.

After last week's announcement that AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will defend his gold against both Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page in a triple threat match at AEW Revolution, all three men will get the chance to speak on tonight's broadcast.

Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

Speaking of No.1 Contenders...

AEW Dynamite will host Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia in a No.1 Contender's Match, with the winner securing a title shot at AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage. This match was put into place on last Saturday's AEW Collision, where an impassioned Garcia declared his desire to go for gold in AEW.

Texas Death Match

Blood will be shed on this Valentine's Day.

As announced on social media, AEW International Champion laid out an open challenge for a Texas Death Match to any member of the Undisputed Kingdom, which Matt Taven accepted. The current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion will take on Cassidy in the hardcore bout with no titles on the line, hoping to soften him up ahead of stablemate Roderick Strong's match against him at AEW Revolution.

The full lineup can be seen below...

The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin)

Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm's debuts her new film, Wet Ink

Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe speaks

Swerve Strickland speaks

"Hangman" Adam Page speaks

Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

Texas Death Match: AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.