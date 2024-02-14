AEW Brings Back Original Roster Member in New Role

The makeup of All Elite Wrestling's hierarchy has undergone numerous changes since the company was launched in 2019. While owner and founder Tony Khan remains at the helm, his Executive Vice President ensemble of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks is far from what it once was. Rhodes has left the company altogether while Omega and the Bucks' corporate titles are said to be just that, titles, lacking the powers they once held. Shakeups have gone beyond the EVPs as well. Original roster member Christopher Daniels is now AEW's Head of Talent Relations. Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, who began as a coach, now works primarily in an on-screen capacity.

For those who have juggled positions both on camera and behind the scenes, that balance has not always teetered to their liking. That was the case with AEW original QT Marshall. Working alongside Rhodes backstage, Marshall served as an associate producer, wrestling on occasion as well. Marshall would resign from AEW at the end of 2023, seeking to increase his in-ring work elsewhere.

QT Marshall Returning to AEW

(Photo: AEW)

QT Marshall's AEW exit turned out to be short-lived.

As reported by Fightful Select, Marshall will be returning to AEW imminently and will reassume his backstage position. Marshall and AEW were said to have "worked out their prior issues" in order to make this return possible. This return has been in the works as of "a couple of weeks ago."

Marshall's AEW comeback will take place exclusively behind the scenes, as he is not planned to wrestle again. His new contract does give Marshall the freedom to wrestle outside of AEW but "with the exception of WWE." Marshall's last AEW bout took place in October 2023 in the form of a dark tag team match before an episode of AEW Dynamite. He has wrestled five matches since then, including a dark match for Ring of Honor, AEW's sister promotion.

"Before we enter the new year, I reflect on 2023 as one of the most trying, exciting, frustrating times ever in my life. Letting go of ideas and embracing new ones," Marshall tweeted before the start of the new year. "I step forward staying true to myself as always, there are people who rely on me, ya know? Here's to 2024."

AEW Dynamite returns to television tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.