AEW Adds Influential New Japan Pro Wrestling Name to Its Front Office

All Elite Wrestling's behind-the-scenes personnel boast a wealth of squared circle knowledge. AEW President Tony Khan assembled the likes of independent veteran Christopher Daniels as Head of Talent Relations, Hall of Famer Mark Henry as a talent scout, and former WWE "heir apparent" to Kevin Dunn (WWE's longtime Executive Producer and Director) Mike Mansury as its Senior Vice President and co-Executive Producer. Assembling a crew like this has allowed AEW to operate like a wrestling company far beyond its years, as the five-year-old promotion has already established itself as a bonafide industry leader.

As AEW enters its fifth year, Khan has brought in another valuable behind-the-scenes name.

AEW Adds Rocky Romero to Front Office

The personification of the forbidden door now holds a position of power in AEW.

As confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, New Japan Pro Wrestling's Rocky Romero is working in AEW's front office. There is no word on what his official role is.

Romero is currently signed to NJPW as both an in-ring talent and an ambassador. While his wrestling accomplishments cannot be understated, as Romero currently reigns as MLW World Middleweight Champion and regularly competes for CMLL, his ambassador role is what has made his wrestling value skyrocket. Romero is responsible for bringing Mercedes Moné (WWE's Sasha Banks) to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is credited for helping foster New Japan's working relationship with AEW. Most recently, Romero spearheaded a "landmark alliance" between MLW, CMLL, and NJPW. Considering the aforementioned Moné is expected to start with AEW at AEW Big Business in March, it's possible that Romero played a role bringing those two sides together.

For AEW fans, Romero is no stranger. He has already wrestled 30 total matches inside an All Elite ring, typically teaming with CHAOS stablemates Orange Cassidy, Trent Berretta, and Chuck Taylor. He most recently competed on the February 7th edition of AEW Rampage, tagging with Cassidy and Berretta in a losing effort to The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Roderick Strong.

It remains to be seen as to how close Romero will work with AEW President Tony Khan moving forward, but if their history together is any indication, Romero could find himself as one of Khan's right hand men. With Khan interested in bringing CMLL into the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door fold this summer, Romero could play liaison to that partnership blossoming.