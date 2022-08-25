AEW Star Suspended Over Backstage Altercation

AEW handed Eddie Kingston a suspension several weeks ago after a physical altercation took place between himself and Sammy Guevara in Minneapolis earlier this month. The issue stemmed from comments Guevara made about Kingston's appearance during a promo, prompting "The Mad King" to confront him once Guevara returned backstage. Kingston's suspension has reportedly already ended and he is expected to be back on AEW programming next week.

"You know the truth. I wouldn't lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong," Kingston said in a statement to PWInsider this week.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer discussed it further on Wrestling Observer Radio. Prior to the suspension, Kingston had called Guevara out to a match at All Out to try and get revenge for how Guevara interfered in his Barbed Wire Deathmatch with Chris Jericho earlier this summer.

"I don't know if Eddie Kingston and Sammy is on the pay-per-view. It hasn't been mentioned. They haven't been mentioned. Sammy was not suspended. There's been no hint of where Sammy fits on the show, obviously they had announced Sammy and Eddie for the pay-per-view and have not followed up on it," Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk). "It was scheduled for the pay-per-view, but I don't know that it's on the pay-per-view (anymore). I don't know what's going on, and I don't know that anyone knows what's going on."

Below is what the All Out card currently looks like. By next week we'll likely learn what Jon Moxley will be doing at the pay-per-view as the Undisputed AEW World Champion and will have confirmation over which teams are in the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.