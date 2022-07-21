AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Beats Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match, But Still Gets Thrown in Barbed Wire Spiderweb

Chris Jericho needed an obscene amount of help in Wednesday night's Barbed Wire Everywhere match on AEW Dynamite, but he still managed to end the night as the winner. Tay Conti and Anna Jay (after a surprise heel turn) attacked Ruby Soho at ringside midway through the match, gaining the controls to the shark cage that held the Jericho Appreciation Society away from the ring. The four men quickly jumped Kingston, only to get chased away by Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club. But just when it looked like Kingston was finally going to get Jericho to tap to the Strech Plumb with barbed wire wrapped around his arms, Sammy Guevara made his surprise return to break things up. Jericho then nailed a Judas Effect for the win.

However, Kingston wasn't finished. He avoided a double team attack by nailing Guevara in the groin, then tossed Jericho off the apron into a barbed wire spiderweb placed outside the ring. The show ended with Jericho writhing in pain as Kingston sat on the apron looking frustrated.

Even in defeat, Eddie Kingston lived up to his word here on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tce61w3UeJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

This story is developing...