Updated AEW All Out 2022 Lineup After This Week's AEW Dynamite (8/24)

AEW's All Out 2022 lineup saw some pretty massive shake-ups on tonight's AEW Dynamite and now it's time to run down what the card looks like 11 days out. The main event for the show was supposedly going to be CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley to unify the AEW World Championships, but the match was bumped up to this week's Dynamite and saw Moxley promptly squash Punk in just a few minutes due to Punk's surgically-repaired foot.

Thunder Rosa also announced during the episode that, due to injury, she has to back out of her AEW Women's World Championship match with Toni Storm. An interim champ will now be crowned via a four-way involving Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.

The episode opened with Chris Jericho demanding an answer from Daniel Garcia over whether he considered himself a "sports entertainer" or a wrestler. Garcia couldn't give an answer, prompting Jericho to get in the face of a laughing Bryan Danielson. The two will now wrestle one-on-one for the first time since a February 2013 episode of Monday Night Raw.

A pair of grudge matches were also confirmed for the show as Christian Cage and Ricky Starks confirmed they'll be facing Jungle Boy and Powerhouse Hobbs, respectively. The AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory also confirmed they'll be defending their titles against The Acclaimed.

There was a shake-up in the six-man tag match involving The Pinnacle and Jay Lethal. Instead of pairing Lethal with Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, it was announced that The Motor City Machine Guns will make their AEW debut to face FTR and Wardlow.

Finally, three teams have advanced to the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament in the United Empire, The Elite and The Best Friends. The Dark Order will face House of Black on Rampage to determine the fourth team.

Check out the full card (so far) for All Out below! And stay tuned for full coverage of the show on Sept. 4 as it takes place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.