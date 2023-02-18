AEW Fight Forever Reveals Bryan Danielson and Adam Page Footage

All Elite Wrestling fans are eager to get their hands on AEW Fight Forever, and while we're still waiting on a release date, the game did show off some new gameplay today. As part of IGN Fan Fest, Fight Forever showed off a match between Adam Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson, but it wasn't just any match. The moves in the ring mimicked the action in the real ring during Danielson and Page's famous match on Dynamite, and real footage was then spliced in to help recreated the match. You can view the new video below.

This wasn't part of any 2K Showcase style mode though, or at least it wasn't suggested that was the case. It appeared to be just for this particular demo, and the new gameplay was in keeping with the more arcade stylings of Fight Forever. Key moves like Danielson's Flying Knee and Page's Buckshot Lariat were both accounted for and looked good in action.

Relive one of the most important matches of AEW history where Hangman Adam Page faced off against Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title, intercut with actual gameplay footage from AEW Fight Forever. #IGNFanFest pic.twitter.com/vt0rDXqGKe — IGN (@IGN) February 17, 2023

The video also shows off both entrances and the system that will be used for signature moves, as a meter appeared on the screen in those key moments. It was gone too quickly to really see how it works, but it's still at least a small indication of how things will play.

AEW Fight Forever hasn't revealed too much of the roster list, but thanks to trailers and the game's new cover, we at least have an idea of who will be in the game. Right now the game's roster includes Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Page, Danielson, Chris Jericho, Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa, Sting, Owen Hart, Hikaru Shida, Pentagon, Yuka Sakazaki, Jungle Bow, Jon Moxley, Abadon, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Wight.

The game is also set to include CM Punk, and at one point he was at the center of the game's cover. A new cover was revealed later on with Punk taken out of the image, which occurred after the AEW All Out brawl backstage after the event. Punk has been teasing he's open to reconciliation with AEW, and there are AEW stars who clearly want the two sides to work things out, it's currently unknown if that will actually happen.

AEW Fight Forever doesn't have a release date yet. You can find the official description for the game below.

"Developed by YUKE's Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent. AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from that talent roster together in one game! Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and more match types than you can count, including some good ol' fashioned, unsanctioned fun, all await!"

Are you excited for AEW Fight Forever? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!