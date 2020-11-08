AEW Full Gear: Jon Moxley Forces Eddie Kingston to Say I Quit

✖

The AEW World Championship I Quit Match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston proved to be a violent encounter at AEW Full Gear. Kingston tormented Moxley throughout the match, using barbed war, steel chairs, rubbing alcohol and thumbtacks to bloody the champ. Moxley eventually realized what it would take to end Kingston, wrapping a strand of barbed wire around his arm before locking Kingston in the Bulldog Choke.

With tears in his eyes, Kingston eventually said I Quit. Moxley tried to help him to his feet after the match, but "The Mad King" didn't want any help from his former friend.

Moxley celebrated by himself in the ring before being confronted by Kenny Omega. "The Cleaner" earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship earlier in the night, defeating Hangman Page at the end of an eight-man tournament.